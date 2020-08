Lindell posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Lindell had the lone helper on Jamie Benn's second-period tally. In the regular season, Lindell produced 23 points, 98 shots on goal, 127 blocked shots and 89 hits in 69 contests. The Finn has added nine shots, eight blocks, six hits and a minus-4 rating through four games in the playoffs.