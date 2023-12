Lindell scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Lindell's first-period tally cut the Stars' deficit to 3-2. The 29-year-old blueliner has three points over his last two games, scoring a goal in each of them. He doesn't sustain offense for long stretches -- Lindell is more of a stay-at-home defenseman. He's at a solid 11 points with 39 shots on net, 54 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-5 rating through 28 appearances this season.