Lindell scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Lindell tallied just 44 seconds into the game. He's maintained some productivity on offense with three goals, seven points and a plus-11 rating over his last 14 appearances, though he could see some premium minutes disappear with the return of Thomas Harley (lower body). Lindell is now at four goals, 11 points, 34 shots on net, 68 blocks and a plus-16 rating through 31 appearances, a scoring pace right in line with his last four seasons.