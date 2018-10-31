Stars' Esa Lindell: Scores first goal of season
Lindell scored a goal Tuesday, his first of the campaign, in a 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
The Finn's marker came on a power play in the first period and opened Lindell's 2018-19 goal account. The 24-year-old continually logs heavy minutes for Dallas but rarely produces fantasy-relevant performances, making him a risky play more often than not.
