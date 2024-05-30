Lindell scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Lindell took a shot that banked in off Darnell Nurse for the Stars' second tally. The 30-year-old Lindell has two goals and a helper over his last three contests. He's played a larger role in the Western Conference Finals and was paired with Miro Heiskanen for Wednesday's game after most often being alongside Chris Tanev earlier in the postseason. Lindell has five points, 22 shots on net, 26 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 17 postseason appearances.