Lindell scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Arizona.

Lindell got Dallas on the board late in the first period, beating Karel Vejmelka with a wrister through traffic for his first goal of the season. After going scoreless in his first seven games this season, Lindell now has five points (one goal, four assists) in his last eight contests. The 29-year-old blueliner has added 13 hits and 34 blocked shots while averaging 19:36 minutes in a top-four role.