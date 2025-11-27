Lindell scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Lindell has two goals and two helpers over his last seven outings. The 31-year-old defenseman can chip in some offense, but he's being leaned on heavily to shut down opposing teams' top players while the Stars are running thin on the blue line. For the season, Lindell has three goals, eight points, a plus-12 rating, 25 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 14 hits over 24 appearances.