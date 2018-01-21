Stars' Esa Lindell: Sets new career mark for points
Lindell delivered a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-1 statement win over the Sabres.
He also finished plus-4. Lindell's game continues to grow and these points push him to 20 (five goals, 15 assists) in just 48 games. His previous best was 18 in his rookie season last year.
