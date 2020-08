Lindell had eight hits, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Lindell wasn't able to get on the scoresheet, but he provided significant grit for the Stars in 25:35. He led the team in both hits and blocked shots Saturday. The Finn has three helpers, 25 hits and 25 blocks through 10 postseason outings while averaging 24:45 a game.