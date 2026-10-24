Lindell was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 17, on Saturday.

Lindell's retroactive move to IR keeps him in the mix to return prior to the end of October. The 32-year-old blueliner suffered his lower-body injury while blocking a shot in the Stars' matchup against the Blackhawks on Oct. 17. Prior to the injury, he had compiled a plus-4 rating, four shots on net, five hits and 18 blocked shots over eight games. While Lindell remains shelved, Kyle Capobianco should continue to see heightened minutes.