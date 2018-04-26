Lindell set career highs in goals (seven) and assists (20) while averaging 22:05 of ice time in 80 contests this season.

Lindell does it all for Dallas, skating on the team's top pairing while also logging significant minutes as a member of the Stars' second power-play unit and penalty-killing team. The 23-year-old blueliner should only continue to improve with age, so fantasy owners can expect to him to have his best season yet in 2018-19.