Stars' Esa Lindell: Shows improvement in sophomore campaign
Lindell set career highs in goals (seven) and assists (20) while averaging 22:05 of ice time in 80 contests this season.
Lindell does it all for Dallas, skating on the team's top pairing while also logging significant minutes as a member of the Stars' second power-play unit and penalty-killing team. The 23-year-old blueliner should only continue to improve with age, so fantasy owners can expect to him to have his best season yet in 2018-19.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...