Lindell (rest) will not be an option for Monday's clash with Detroit, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports.
Officially, Lindell is being rested, but the fact that he is missing a second straight game would seem to indicate he is dealing with something. While the 30-year-old Finn is mired in a 10-game goal drought, he has chipped in four helpers over that stretch. At this point, Lindell should probably be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup with Nashville.
More News
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Taking night off•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Picks up helper in overtime loss•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Dishes pair of assists Monday•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Puts away goal in overtime win•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Snags assist in overtime loss•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Collects helper in Friday's win•