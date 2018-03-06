Lindell (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Predators, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Lindell will now have missed at least two games while dealing with an undisclosed illness. His next chance to return will be Friday at home against the Ducks while Julius Honka is likely in store for more reps in the meantime.

