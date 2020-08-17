Lindell recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4.

Lindell helped out on the second of Joe Pavelski's three goals in the contest. He was originally credited with a second assist on the overtime goal, but lost that helper when the goal was changed to Alexander Radulov post-game. Lindell skated 29:16 across the four-period game -- he's seeing bigger minutes lately as head coach Rick Bowness has leaned heavily on his top-four defensemen since Stephen Johns (undisclosed) got hurt.