Stars' Esa Lindell: Snags assist on power play
Lindell produced a power-play assist and a pair of blocked shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.
Lindell set up Tyler Seguin for the goal at 16:38 of the second period, ending a stretch of six straight scores for the Panthers. Lindell has three helpers and 16 blocks in his last five games. For the year, the Finn is at 11 points, 68 blocks and 49 shots on goal through 37 contests.
