Lindell notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Lindell has helpers in consecutive games following an eight-game slump. The 29-year-old defenseman helped out on Jason Robertson's go-ahead goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. For the season, Lindell is up to 23 points, 92 shots on net, 128 blocked shots, 66 hits and a plus-15 rating through 66 appearances in a top-four role.