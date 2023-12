Lindell recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Lindell set up an Evgenii Dadonov tally in the third period. The helper was Lindell's sixth point over 11 games in December. The defenseman has been steady in a top-four role, racking up 12 points, 41 shots on net, 27 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 32 appearances. He could be useful as a solid all-around blueliner in deeper formats.