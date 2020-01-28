Stars' Esa Lindell: Snags helper Monday
Lindell provided an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.
The Finnish defenseman helped out on Denis Gurianov's second-period tally. Lindell is up to 21 points (three goals, 18 helpers), 94 blocks, 57 hits and a plus-4 rating in 49 games this season. He should continue to see top-pairing minutes more often than not.
