Lindell notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues.

Lindell helped out on a Mason Marchment tally in the third period. With three assists over his last eight games, Lindell remains a source of some supporting offense as well as steady defense. The 29-year-old blueliner put up 26 points -- his most in five years -- while adding 114 shots on net, 162 blocked shots, 74 hits and a plus-17 rating in 82 regular-season outings this season.