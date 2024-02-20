Lindell scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Lindell stepped up with fellow Finnish defenseman Miro Heiskanen (personal) away from the team. Lindell's goal put the Stars ahead 3-2 in the third period, and it ended his eight-game point drought. The 29-year-old is up to 21 points, 78 shots on net, 104 blocked shots, 54 hits and a plus-16 rating through 56 appearances. Lindell will be leaned on heavily while the Stars' defense corps is missing three regulars, though Heiskanen should be back before Jani Hakanpaa (upper body) or Nils Lundkvist (concussion).