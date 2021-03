Lindell scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindell picked up his third point in the last four games. The Finn had been a non-factor on offense to start the campaign, but he's beginning to turn things around. In 21 contests, Lindell has five points, 41 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 35 hits with a plus-10 rating.