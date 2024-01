Lindell scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Lindell hadn't scored in 18 games, but he had a solid eight assists in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to pick up the pace on offense with Miro Heiskanen (lower body) out, but Heiskanen's nearing return will likely cut into Lindell's playing time. Lindell has 20 points, 66 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 47 outings overall.