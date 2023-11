Lindell logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lindell is up to four assists over five games in November, accounting for all of his offense this season. He's exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in just four of 12 contests, and the last was Nov. 1. The 29-year-old blueliner has racked up 29 blocked shots, 13 hits, 14 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating while filling a top-four role.