Lindell scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Friday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Lindell put an exclamation point on the Stars' five-goal second period with his shorty. The 26-year-old blueliner produced 10 of his 23 points last year on special teams -- seven on the power play and three while shorthanded. Lindell isn't the biggest scoring threat on the Stars' blue line, but he's a sturdy all-around option with a specialty in shot blocking, as he stepped in front of 127 pucks in 69 regular-season outings last year.