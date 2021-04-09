Lindell recorded an assist, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindell supplied the secondary helper on Jason Robertson's second-period goal. The 26-year-old Lindell also provided his usual solid defensive work. For the year, the Finn has racked up 11 points, 82 hits, 68 blocks, 67 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 38 games. His offense isn't remarkable, but he makes up for it with solid all-around production that could carry value in deeper fantasy formats.