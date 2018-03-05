Stars' Esa Lindell: Suffering from illness
Lindell is under the weather and will be a game-time decision against the Senators on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Lindell has logged over 20 minutes of action in each of his previous five outings, including 1:51 of power-play ice time per game. Despite his consistent high minutes, the blueliner doesn't offer much in terms of offensive upside, as he has just one assist in his last 11 contests. If the 23-year-old is unable to give it a go, Julius Honka is slated to replace him in the lineup.
