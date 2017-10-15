Stars' Esa Lindell: Tallies first goal of season
Lindell scored a goal on five shots in a 3-1 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.
Those five shots were a career high and the most for the team other than Tyler Seguin on Saturday. Lindell already has a goal and an assist in five games after posting six goals and 18 points in his first full NHL season. With him playing nearly two extra minutes per game than a year ago, Lindell will probably have every opportunity to surpass the numbers he posted in 2016-17.
More News
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Could see big minutes•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Signs contract extension with Stars•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Protected against expansion•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Racks up three assists in Sunday's loss•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Busy blocking shots, racking up hits•
-
Stars' Esa Lindell: Posts two helpers in Friday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...