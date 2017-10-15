Lindell scored a goal on five shots in a 3-1 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Those five shots were a career high and the most for the team other than Tyler Seguin on Saturday. Lindell already has a goal and an assist in five games after posting six goals and 18 points in his first full NHL season. With him playing nearly two extra minutes per game than a year ago, Lindell will probably have every opportunity to surpass the numbers he posted in 2016-17.