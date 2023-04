Lindell scored a goal in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lindell's goal at 7:59 of the first period stood as the game-winner, his second such tally this season. The 28-year-old defenseman snapped a four-game point drought. He's up to eight goals, 24 points, 113 shots on net, 147 blocked shots, 85 hits and a plus-29 rating through 80 appearances.