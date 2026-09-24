Lindell scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-0 preseason win over the Wild.

Lindell showed a little offense in this preseason contest. The 32-year-old defenseman is likely to resume his usual shutdown role in the top four for the Stars in 2026-27. He matched his career high with 32 points while adding a plus-30 rating, 83 shots on net and 179 blocked shots over 82 regular-season contests last year. Lindell doesn't hit like he used to, but he's defensively sound on a good team, which gives him depth appeal in fantasy.