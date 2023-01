Lindell scored a goal and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Lindell stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 in the first period. The 28-year-old has been getting more involved on offense lately with three goals, an assist and 20 shots on net through his last 10 games. For the season, the blueliner is at six tallies, 14 points, a plus-25 rating, 71 shots on net, 57 hits and 92 blocked shots in 47 appearances.