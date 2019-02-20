Lindell posted a power-play goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Predators on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old only had one point in the last six games coming into the night, but he's been a prolific scorer overall this season. He has nine goals and 26 points, including six on the power play, this season. Lindell has already reached a career-high mark in goals and is two points shy of a new personal best in points.