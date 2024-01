Lindell notched three assists in Wednesday's 7-2 rout of the Wild.

Seven different Stars found the back of the net, but Lindell was the main facilitator of the team's offense. It's the first three-point game of the season for the 29-year-old blueliner, and over the last 14 contests he's collected a solid two goals and nine points. Lindell hasn't topped 25 points since 2018-19, but he's on pace to surpass the career-high 32 points he produced that season.