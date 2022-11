Lindell scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one short-handed, in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

He lit the lamp late in the first period to give the Stars a 2-0 lead, then led a break on the penalty kill that resulted in a Luke Glendening shortie. Lindell came into the afternoon with only four points (one goal, three assist) through 14 games, and his lack of power-play time limits his fantasy upside despite Sunday's big performance.