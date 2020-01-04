Stars' Esa Lindell: Trio of assists in win
Lindell racked up three assists and skated a game-high 25:26 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Two of Lindell's helpers were of the shorthanded variety, and the other came on a Radek Faksa power-play goal in the second period. The Finnish defenseman saw big minutes due to John Klingberg's absence with a lower-body injury. Lindell has five assists over his last three games, and he could be poised to keep the surge going as long as Klingberg remains out. With 16 points, 75 blocked shots, 57 shots on goal, 46 hits and a plus-8 rating through 42 appearances this year, Lindell could make for a good DFS option in the near-term.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.