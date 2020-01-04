Lindell racked up three assists and skated a game-high 25:26 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Two of Lindell's helpers were of the shorthanded variety, and the other came on a Radek Faksa power-play goal in the second period. The Finnish defenseman saw big minutes due to John Klingberg's absence with a lower-body injury. Lindell has five assists over his last three games, and he could be poised to keep the surge going as long as Klingberg remains out. With 16 points, 75 blocked shots, 57 shots on goal, 46 hits and a plus-8 rating through 42 appearances this year, Lindell could make for a good DFS option in the near-term.