Lindell provided a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Lindell snapped a five-game skid by helping out on tallies from Mason Marchment and Sam Steel. The 29-year-old Lindell has maintained a top-four role as a primarily defensive presence for a strong Stars team this season. He's up to eight points, 28 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-8 rating through 22 appearances. Lindell is unlikely to have a chance at power-play time with Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist seeing most of the man-advantage opportunities.