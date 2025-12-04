Lindell collected two assists while adding five blocked shots, one hit, one shot on net and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

It was Lindell's first multi-point performance since Oct. 14, while the five blocked shots were his highest total since he rang up seven blocks Nov. 20 against the Canucks. Lindell is putting together another strong defensive campaign for the Stars, producing three goals, 10 points, 57 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 28 games.