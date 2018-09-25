Lindell scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-3 preseason win over the Wild.

The 24-year-old blueliner scored a career-high 27 points last season, and while he has the talent to produce much better numbers if given a bigger role on the power play, partnering with John Klingberg in five-on-five situations should still give Lindell a good shot at his first 30-point campaign in 2018-19.