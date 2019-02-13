Stars' Esa Lindell: Workhorse in win
Lindell scored an even strength goal in 27:26 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-0 win against the Panthers.
The Finland native was outstanding in a workhorse roll, notching his first goal since Jan. 17. Lindell was solid on the defensive end as well, blocking two shots and was a plus-2. The 24-year-old also saw 1:45 of ice time on the power play, his highest in the past nine games. Lindell is trending towards a nice two-way defenseman in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...