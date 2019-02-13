Lindell scored an even strength goal in 27:26 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-0 win against the Panthers.

The Finland native was outstanding in a workhorse roll, notching his first goal since Jan. 17. Lindell was solid on the defensive end as well, blocking two shots and was a plus-2. The 24-year-old also saw 1:45 of ice time on the power play, his highest in the past nine games. Lindell is trending towards a nice two-way defenseman in all fantasy formats.