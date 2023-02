Dadonov was traded from the Canadiens to the Stars on Sunday in exchange for Denis Gurianov.

The Canadiens will also retain 50% of Dadonov's salary. The 33-year-old winger has had a down year, tallying just 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 50 games. Dadonov should see his production increase on a deeper Dallas team, where he'll likely slot into a middle-six role.