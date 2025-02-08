Dadonov notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Dadonov remains steady on offense in a bottom-six role -- he has three goals and four helpers over his last seven games. The winger assisted on a Mavrik Bourque tally in the third period. Dadonov reached the 30-point mark for the third time in four seasons with the helper, and he got there with 15 goals and 15 helpers over 54 contests. He's added 92 shots on net, 35 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating.