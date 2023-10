Dadonov scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Dadonov had been held off the scoresheet in the first four games of the season. The winger didn't see any power-play time Tuesday, losing his spot on the second unit to Mason Marchment. Dadonov hasn't added much else while struggling on offense, picking up five shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through five outings in a middle-six role.