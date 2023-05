Dadonov provided an assist and three hits in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Kraken in Game 3.

Dadonov helped the Stars capitalize when the Kraken had a lapse on defense in the second period. He set up Mason Marchment for the tally, but the Stars weren't able to build off of it. This was Dadonov's second point in three second-round contests, and he's at four goals, two helpers, 23 shots, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through nine playoff outings.