Dadonov logged a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Dadonov has a goal and an assist through his first two games as a Star. He set up Tyler Seguin's game-tying goal early in the second period of this contest. Dadonov is up to 20 points, 78 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 52 appearances between the Stars and the Canadiens this season. He looks set to play in a middle-six role, which should lead to stronger offense with a better supporting cast than the one he had in Montreal.