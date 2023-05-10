Dadonov notched two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Dadonov helped out on a Joe Pavelski power-play tally in the second period and also set up Max Domi's empty-netter in the third. With four points over his last three games, Dadonov has been an effective part of the Stars' depth in the second round. The winger is up to eight points, 23 shots on net, 11 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 10 playoff outings.