Dadonov (lower body) is unlikely to play Thursday, Stars coach Peter DeBoer told Jesse Granger of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Dadonov left Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Vegas after colliding with Roope Hintz in the first period. Dadonov has four goals and 10 points in 16 playoff appearances this year. If he ends up missing Thursday's contest, then Luke Glendening might draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.