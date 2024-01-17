Dadonov scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Dadonov reached the 10-goal mark with the game-winner at 15:21 of the first period, and he added his 10th helper of the year on Joe Pavelski's third-period marker. The Stars shuffled their lines for Tuesday, and Dadonov ended up on the fourth line, which doesn't bode well for his long-term production. On the bright side, he earned his first multi-point game since Nov. 24 and has three points over his last two contests after going through a four-game slump.