Dadonov (lower body) won't return to Game 3 versus the Golden Knights on Tuesday after suffering an injury in the first period, Dallas radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Dadonov collided with Roope Hintz in the first period and had to leave the game. The Stars are also missing Jamie Benn (game misconduct), leaving them with just 10 forwards to close out the contest. It's unclear if Dadonov will be ready to play in Game 4 on Thursday.