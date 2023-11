Dadonov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

Dadonov has a power-play point in each of the last two games. The Stars had struggled with the man advantage before tallying five power-play goals in Sunday's win. Dadonov has a modest six points, 19 shots on net, seven hits and a minus-3 rating through 14 contests this season.