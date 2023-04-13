Dadonov registered an assist to go with five shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Dadonov did his part to help the Stars advance to first place in the Central Division, with the final regular-season game -- another clash with the Blues -- scheduled for Thursday. After posting just four goals and 14 assists through 50 games with the Canadiens, Dadonov was sent packing for Dallas in February, and he's picked up the pace to the tune of three goals and 11 helpers through 22 contests since the swap. The 34-year-old has just four playoff games under his belt, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of impact he'll have in the extended season.