Dadonov produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Dadonov helped out on Matt Duchene's second goal of the game. With five points over his last seven games, Dadonov has turned things around after sitting as a scratch for the first two contests of the month. The 34-year-old winger is at 13 points, 37 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 28 appearances, though his ice time is likely to remain limited in a bottom-six role. He played a season-low 10:49 in Monday's contest.